Kerry to press big nations for "meaningful absolute reductions" in emissions by 2030

Ben Geman
·1 min read
John Kerry, President Biden's special climate envoy, today will press every major economy to commit to "meaningful absolute reductions" in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

Why it matters: The comments, part of what's being billed as a "major policy speech" in London, provide a greater sense of the U.S. posture ahead of the critical U.N. climate summit this fall.

Quick take: Kerry's remarks are likely directed at major emitters including China, the world's largest, which thus far has pledged only to have an emissions peak before 2030.

What's next: Kerry will say there's still time to limit to global temperature rise to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels — the most ambitious goal of the Paris deal — but only with steep cuts this decade.

  • "That is the only way to put the world on a credible track to global net zero by midcentury," he will say, per excerpts shared by aides.

  • "We’re already seeing dramatic consequences with 1.2°C degrees of warming. To contemplate doubling that is to invite catastrophe," Kerry will say.

