Kerry rallies global climate push as uncertainty grows in US

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ELLEN KNICKMEYER
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — John Kerry is everywhere and on the move at a fateful U.N. climate summit.

President Joe Biden’s envoy at the talks in Glasgow, Kerry steams from side talks with U.S. rivals China and Russia that painstakingly probe for common ground on climate to news conferences extolling progress. Kerry pops into project launches, rewarding CEOs and bankers for emissions-cutting efforts with high-level face time and praise. The lanky envoy smiles for a photo with Indigenous women from Brazil, their feather headdresses barely reaching his chin.

Toward the end of the U.N. climate summit's first of two weeks, Kerry’s voice grew hoarse from his mission of rallying global climate efforts that are threatening to hit a wall at home.

“The alternative is you don’t do anything, you don’t say anything" on climate, Kerry told reporters at the summit. “You don’t have any promises, you don’t have any commitments. And you’re sitting there, waiting for the deluge.”

He was speaking of a climate fight growing more urgent, as global warming from the burning of fossil fuel intensifies, and more fraught, as the United States' own wildly swinging seesaw politics imperil Biden's climate efforts and again threaten global momentum on the matter.

With the summit underway, the U.S. House on Friday finally passed a stalled infrastructure bill that contains some important measures to cut U.S. emissions.

But Biden’s lagging political support, and Republican upsets in off-year elections last week, are heightening uncertainty that the U.S. administration can deliver on some of Biden's biggest climate promises.

Kerry, President Barack Obama's secretary of state and a former senator, came back post-President Donald Trump to serve as Biden's climate envoy.

The job has entailed apologizing for the global disruption that Trump, who mocks the science behind climate change, wreaked when he pulled the United States out of the 2015 Paris climate accord, which Kerry helped to negotiate. Scientists say the ground lost during the Trump administration leaves this decade a last chance to keep the Earth from warming to more catastrophic levels.

Kerry's job now is part diplomat, part cheerleader. At the Glasgow climate conference, as in the months before, Kerry negotiates to nail down every possible bit of new climate effort from countries and businesses — then pushes for more. While the U.S. return to global climate negotiations has helped push allies to some deeper cuts on emissions, the world's other big polluters besides the United States — China, Russia, India and others — are short on emission promises, at best.

At 77, Kerry is waging only the latest of his campaigns in a decades-long personal battle to curb the fossil fuel emissions heating Earth.

Kerry “brings a deep knowledge of what's at stake," said Jennifer Morgan, executive director of Greenpeace International, and a veteran of climate talks. “He brings long-term relationships to these talks, and the spirit of collaboration.” Yet, she adds, he "gets limited by what is happening at home.”

If there's not “a credible U.S. plan to meet the targets and phase out fossil fuels, there's only so much, only so far, he can get here," Morgan said.

Conservative groups single out Kerry online, making social media memes out of his wealth — at Glasgow he introduced a speaker as his neighbor on Martha's Vineyard — and supposed love for jetting around the world.

Kerry's intentness on diplomacy to try to push and pull coal-loving China into faster emission cuts also brings him into public contrast with Biden and some of Biden's top officials, who have become vocally critical of China, the world's top carbon polluter. The U.S. is the second worst.

Biden's parting words as he left the Glasgow summit this past week after joining more than 100 other world leaders here were that Chinese President Xi Jinping had made a “big mistake” in not attending.

“They’ve lost an ability to influence people around the world,” Biden said.

Veteran observers of global climate talks speak favorably of Kerry's quieter work as climate envoy.

Thom Woodroofe, a researcher on U.S.-China climate diplomacy at the Asia Society Policy Institute, said Biden's appointment of the former secretary of state made countries such as China “really sit up and take notice with just how significant ... how much importance the Biden administration was going to place on diplomacy and their climate action at home.”

While Chinese leaders publicly scold and snub members of the Biden administration, China's own veteran climate diplomat, Xie Zhenha, told reporters at Glasgow he calculated he had talked to Kerry 23 times in Kerry's current position.

When a news site ran a caricature showing an exaggeratedly chinned Kerry with one hand on the shoulder of the equally exaggerated round-faced Xie, and the other hand cupping the Earth and its future, Kerry had the cartoon framed and presented it to Xie.

At the climate summit, Kerry's height makes him an easy spot among the thousands of climate advocates, government officials and reporters at the summit site, which sprawls for more than a half-mile (close to a kilometer). It's a mix of permanent and temporary structures along Glasgow’s River Clyde that feels like an airport terminal flanked by a military forward-operating base.

Kerry appears patient and polite with the random advocates and reporters from around the world who approach him at the summit.

Before the summit, climate activists carrying out a hunger strike at the White House gates filmed another Biden administration official impatiently thumbing his phone when they approached him on the need for climate action.

Kerry, by contrast, went out and talked to the young climate strikers, telling them about his own environmental activism when he was young.

Kerry's first cause after returning from fighting in the Vietnam War was activism for the first Earth Day, in 1970, he says. His wife, Teresa Heinz, says they met at a later Earth Day, in 1990.

In 2015, his work in climate negotiations, and the trust Xie seemed to place in Obama negotiators including Kerry, helped seal a global climate deal in which more than 190 nations committed to taking action to cut climate emissions.

The irreversible damage being wrought by global warming was even more obvious to all by November 2016, when Kerry made one of his last trips as Obama's secretary of state, becoming the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit Antarctica.

The U.S. presidential election had just handed victory to Trump, who already had pledged to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord and would soon be rolling back U.S. climate efforts in office.

Kerry crunched in boots over a frozen sea, faced off with a curious penguin and talked with U.S. scientists there.

The South Pole had the purest air in the world, but it, too, was heavily polluted with coal and petroleum waste, scientists told him. The West Antarctic ice sheet was melting from below in the warming waters, breaking off and floating out to sea.

It was “some of the most stunning wilderness," Kerry recalled last month to The Associated Press, and it was ”mixed with the negative impacts of human beings.”

___

Follow AP's coverage of climate change at https://apnews.com/hub/climate

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Sierra Leone explosion: Scores dead after Freetown oil tanker collision

    The accident happened after the tanker collided with another vehicle in the nation's capital, Freetown.

  • EU, UK divide widens on new NIreland, French fishing deal

    The United Kingdom on Friday rejected European Union proposals to streamline the trade of goods in Northern Ireland as insufficient, further aggravating a standoff between both sides and bringing the prospect of a post-Brexit trade war closer. The U.K. government said after unsuccessful talks between its negotiator David Frost and his counterpart Maros Sefcovic that the EU offers to revamp the Northern Ireland deal, which the 27-nation bloc saw as far-reaching and unprecedented, “did not currently deal effectively with the fundamental difficulties.” On top of the dispute over how to smooth the trade in goods in the U.K.’s Northern Ireland, where the complicated Brexit deal has left the region also in the EU’s single trading zone, both sides also made no progress in negotiations over symbolically important U.K. fishing licenses off France.

  • Sudan coup protesters: 'They cannot kill us all'

    Despite the bloody crackdown, many Sudanese remain determined to overturn the military takeover.

  • Frustrations grow as marchers demand faster climate action

    Tens of thousands of climate activists marched Saturday through the Scottish city hosting the U.N. climate summit, physically close to the global negotiators inside but separated by a vast gulf in expectations, with frustrated marchers increasingly dismissive of the talks and demanding immediate action instead to slow global warming. The mood at the protest in Glasgow was upbeat despite the anger and bursts of rain. Similar protests were also held in London, Amsterdam, Paris, Dublin, Copenhagen, Zurich and Istanbul.

  • The Latest: GOP, Democratic lawmakers visit climate talks

    Glasgow became the site of a rare event Saturday -- a bipartisan U.S. congressional delegation attending a climate summit. Sen. Chris Coons, a Delaware Democrat, led the Republican and Democratic group to climate talks. Participating lawmakers said it marked an interest by Republican lawmakers on climate issues, and what they said was a bipartisan commitment on climate.

  • RNC Chair: Virginia Election Was Successful ‘Test Run’ for 2022 Midterm Strategy

    Republican National Committee (RNC) chair Ronna McDaniel said Friday that the GOP’s success in this week’s elections in Virginia showed that the party’s get-out-the-vote efforts have been successful.

  • Letters to the Editor: What if anti-vaxxers had been around after Pearl Harbor?

    The youth of 1941 were surely afraid to go to war, but they did their duty. Today's anti-vaxxers are effectively chickening out of a war-like effort.

  • Ky can’t afford to let culture wars over critical race theory dumb down education

    Op-Ed: As we strive to attract entrepreneurs and to retain our brightest students, Kentucky can ill afford to be perceived as unwelcoming or as having an inferior educational system.

  • EXPLAINER: Rodgers and how the NFL's COVID-19 protocols work

    Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will miss Sunday's game at Kansas City after being placed in the NFL's COVID-19 protocol. Players must take two shots of one of the approved vaccinations under NFL protocols — Pfizer or Moderna — or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson. As Dr. Allen Sills, the league’s chief medical officer, has explained, players who have been previously documented with having had COVID-19 could be considered protected with one shot of those vaccines.

  • Iran begins annual war games ahead of nuke talks with West

    Iran’s military began its annual war games in a coastal area of the Gulf of Oman, state TV reported Sunday, less than a month before upcoming nuclear talks with the West. The report said navy and air force units as well as ground forces were participating in a more than 1 million square-kilometer (386,100 square-mile) area east of the strategic Strait of Hormuz. The drill comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the U.S. in the wake of former President Donald Trump’s unilateral withdrawal of America from Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

  • ‘Predator’ who posed as police officer to rape two sex workers is jailed for 14 years

    Pawel Pazola, 51, produced a fake police badge and an imitation firearm during one of the attacks.

  • NKorea stages artillery firing drill in latest weapons test

    North Korea has conducted artillery firing exercises to bolster its defense capability, state media reported Sunday, its latest weapons test as Pyongyang continues to pressure Washington and Seoul to abandon what it calls their hostile policy toward it. An artillery firing competition among mechanized units was held on Saturday, with senior government and military officials present, the official Korean Central News Agency reported.

  • Send Ukraine US troops, weapons, key Republicans tell Biden

    Republican Reps. Mike Rogers and Mike Turner are urging U.S. President Joe Biden to further arm Ukraine and “deploy a U.S. military presence in the Black Sea” to warn off a renewed invasion threat from Russian forces.

  • How Police Justify Killing Drivers: 'The Car Was a Weapon'

    PHENIX CITY, Ala. — On a Sunday in May 2017, a patrol car sat outside the city’s oldest public housing project, waiting for anyone acting suspiciously. The two police officers heard Cedric Mifflin before they saw him, blasting music from a silver Mercury Grand Marquis. Then they tried to pull him over: He wasn’t wearing a seat belt. Mifflin, a 27-year-old Black man, kept driving. What happened next is disputed, but how it ended is certain. Officer Michael Seavers leapt out of the patrol car, dre

  • EXPLAINER: How the Arbery trial got a nearly all-white jury

    The long-standing practice of allowing attorneys to dismiss prospective jurors without giving a reason has come under intense criticism after a nearly all-white jury was picked to decide whether three white men are guilty of murder for shooting and killing Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man who was jogging though a neighborhood in Georgia. The selection of 11 white jurors and one Black man to decide the fate of the three defendants has drawn complaints from prosecutors and the victim's family that jury selection process was blatantly unfair. The trial has brought new attention to a debate and growing movement around the U.S. to do away “peremptory challenges,” which allow lawyers to summarily dismiss jurors.

  • MSNBC analyst Michael Steele in West Palm to push popular vote over Electoral College

    Former RNC chair Michael Steele presses for popular vote in presidential races, urges passage of Florida bill as part of nationwide campaign.

  • Joe Manchin Won and the Progressives Folded Like a Cheap Suit

    Drew Angerer/GettyAfter a long on-again, off-again back-and-forth standoff over whether they would muster the votes to pass President Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure bill, progressives finally folded like a cheap suit late Friday night and passed it, in exchange for almost nothing.Consider how progressives’ demands have shifted these last few months. They went from saying they would pass a bipartisan infrastructure bill only after the Senate passed a $3.5 trillion social spending bill to passi

  • Brawling bald eagles found tangled together in odd sight, Minnesota photos show

    “We do have de-escalation tactics, but I’ve never applied them to eagles or other animals.”

  • People Are Sharing Unexpected Green Flags In Relationships, And Some Of These Are Very Surprising

    "Couples should ALWAYS sleep in separate rooms."View Entire Post ›

  • Feral hogs: A four-footed plague

    Feral hogs are invasive animals that are responsible for serious damage to agricultural crops, native vegetation and wildlife.