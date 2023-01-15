Kerry Says Gas Can Help Climate, But Only With Carbon Capture

Anthony Di Paola
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The US government’s climate envoy, John Kerry, said natural gas can play a role in slowing the planet’s warming, but only if producers accelerate efforts to capture their carbon emissions.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“Gas is clearly part of the transitional effort,” he said in an interview in Abu Dhabi. “But if you’re going to head to net-zero by 2050, you’ve really got to have some serious capacity to be able to reduce emissions.”

Demand for gas — particularly liquefied natural gas — has surged globally in recent years. Prices jumped to record levels after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Moscow decided to cut piped gas supplies to Europe in retaliation against sanctions.

US shipments of LNG are soaring and the country is now the world’s biggest exporter along with Qatar, which is spending around $45 billion to increase its production capacity by 2027.

Gas is cleaner than coal or oil, but it still emits carbon when burned and methane leaks are common in the industry. Many climate activists are against its use and say governments should phase it out as a fuel for generating electricity and heating homes.

Using gas instead of coal or oil can help cut emissions by 30%-50%, Kerry said.

Still, “people aren’t talking about the responsibility to actually have a capture cut in,” Kerry said. “People are just talking about developing 30-40 year infrastructure. If we have that without abatement, it becomes self-defeating.”

Earlier at the same Atlantic Council event, he said on a panel: “If the world goes crazy on gas in the next 10 years, we’re in trouble.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Impact of King, civil rights movement, discussed at King Celebration event in Gainesville

    G'ville King Celebration 2023 event features former UF QB Anthony Richardson and 6 other panelists who discuss impact of MLK and civil rights movement

  • Color of Change Calls on Retailers to Audit Hair Products

    The call came after a study found chemical hair-straightening products are associated with increased uterine cancer risk.

  • Opinion: Prosecutors should drop retaliatory charges against Asheville journalists

    The community relies on a free press to cover news relating to interactions between police and individuals - the powerful and the powerless.

  • 80-year-old Oglethorpe County man arrested on 6 counts of child pornography, GBI says

    The GBI received the initial tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

  • Your Guide to 401(k) and IRA Rollovers

    There is a variety of options to consider when rolling over your 401(k) account to be sure you preserve tax benefits and avoid penalties.

  • Bitcoin spikes above $21,000: is the crypto bear market over ?

    Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has spiked above the the $21,000 mark on Saturday.

  • Central Coast residents warned to evacuate as lake nears capacity: ‘Stay out of the water’

    Recent rains have swollen the lake to about 9 feet below its spill level.

  • Commentary: Imagining how a wilder L.A. and its rivers would have handled this rain

    Centuries ago, L.A. was wetter with rivers that fanned out over the landscape. That changed, but can we learn something from that now?

  • Dog Stuck In Tree Rescued By Firefighters After Squirrel-Chasing Mishap

    "Perhaps, he will not be so persistent, next time, in chasing squirrels," wrote Idaho's Caldwell Fire Department.

  • 49 Jaw-Dropping Photos Of Canadian Winters You'll Swear Couldn't Possibly Be Real

    I'm cold just looking at these.View Entire Post ›

  • Why did Marco Marriot worker allegedly mow down shorebirds? 'That's the million-dollar question'

    Five misdemeanor charges for JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort worker who drove a golfcart into a flock of sleeping black skimmers; hotel 'devastated.'

  • Watch: Bear lands on California roof after tree topples amid atmospheric river-fueled windstorm

    A bear was spotted on top of a roof in rural Northern California moments after a tree toppled onto the home during one of the ferocious storms that have pummeled the state since late December.

  • Mountain travel ‘highly discouraged,’ I-80 closes as latest storm blows through Sierra

    Several roadways are closed with no estimated time to reopen.

  • NC community hit by earthquake this week, USGS confirms. What we know.

    The quake had a depth of 2.17 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

  • The Times podcast: Colorado River in Crisis, Part 2: The Source

    The Colorado River begins in the Rocky Mountain snowpack, which provides the water that starts off the river on its epic journey. But as the American West gets hotter, the snowpack at the start keeps getting smaller and smaller.

  • Police investigate after Dallas Zoo missing leopard is found

    Dallas Zoo officials said Friday that a missing clouded leopard was found after a daylong search. Evidence was found that the fence of the small cat's habitat had been “intentionally” cut, police said. The zoo tweeted that the cat named Nova, who weighs about 20-25 pounds (9-11 kilograms), did not appear injured and was found near her original habitat.

  • In a Drought, California Is Watching Water Wash Out to Sea

    LOS ANGELES — A century ago, Los Angeles built what is still widely considered one of the most sophisticated urban flood control systems in the world, designed to hold back waters from massive Pacific storms like the ones that have recently slammed the state. After a series of downpours over the past week dumped up to 9 inches of rain on the San Gabriel Mountains, some 8.4 billion gallons were impounded behind 14 large dams, easing floods and building up valuable stores of water for the drier su

  • Why weeks of rain in California will not end drought

    STORY: [Why does California still have a drought problem?]Why does California still have a drought problem?After weeks of rain...including a series of so-called atmospheric rivers...causing scenes like this....the drought that has gripped the western United States remains far from over.Let's take a closer look at what's behind California's water issues:[Jeanine Jones, California Department of Water Resources, Interstate Resources Manager]“Well, as the real estate agents say, it's all about location, location, location..."[Colorado River under stress]Virtually none of the storms have reached the Colorado River basin, which means a river that provides drinking water to 40 million people in seven states will continue to be endangered.And despite a deluge that by one estimate has been expected to dump more than 80 trillion liters of water,the state's major reservoirs remain well below their historic average. Lake Shasta and Lake Oroville are still at 42% and 47% of capacity, according to state data."Statewide reservoir storage has been coming up nicely and we're above 80% of average now, which is great. That's a substantial improvement since Christmas. But some of the largest reservoirs that are really important for water supply, like Lake Oroville and Lake Shasta, still have lots of space in them because they weren't under the path of the wettest storms.”[Infrastructure deficit]California has an infrastructure problem.Its large network of cement canals lack the capacity to capture excess stormwater.On top of this, snowpack in the mountains is melting more rapidly each spring with temperatures rising, and the state lacks enough storage capacity to conserve the runoff.California Governor Gavin Newsom plans to ramp up infrastructure spending, but until that money is converted to projects, excess stormwater will continue to drain into the Pacific Ocean.[Gavin Newsom, California Governor]"We have to adapt to that new reality. And we have to change our approach, so we can capture more of that stormwater.."[Weather whiplash]Climate change means more weather extremes.As California experiences more severe droughts and heat waves, its occasional wet years are expected to be excessively rainy. A report published in the journal Nature last year found 2000 to 2021 to be the driest 22-year period for southwestern North America in at least 1,200 years.[Laurel Larsen, Delta Lead Scientist & Associate Professor, University of California, Berkeley]"You could think of the watershed in California a little bit like a sponge. The sponge that is our watershed was very, very dry leading up to this water year. And if you dump water on a sponge that's next to your sink, it's going to have to fill up that sponge before it begins to overflow and actually enter the sink. Same is true with California, and the sponge that we have is very big because we're talking about not just long-term depletion of soil moisture, but also long-term depletion of our groundwater reservoirs, of our aquifers."

  • 20 inches of snow possible, fierce winds expected in NC mountains, NWS says.

    Snow could topple trees and power lines, leading to power outages, the National Weather Service said.

  • Live Updates: Heavy rains leads to flood advisory for Madera County through the night

    Follow for real-time news as a series of atmospheric rivers slams the region.