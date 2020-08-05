Kerry Washington sports Afro on Town & Country's September 2020 issue

Kerry Washington is on the September 2020 issue of Town & Country donning a draped one-shoulder lavender gown by Cushnie topped with a full fabulous Afro hairstyle.

"This was definitely not a normal photoshoot," said Washington in a post revealing the cover. "It was a socially distanced, labor of love."

PHOTO: Kerry Washington on 'Town & Country's,' September 2020 issue. (Courtesy AD + DM)

The "Scandal" star also showed gratitude towards her go-to hairstylist Takisha Sturdivant-Drew and makeup artist Carola Gonzalez for guiding her glam through Facetime.

"Somehow @takishahair and @carolagmakeup were able to work their magic through Facetime and had me feeling beautiful and confident from 3,000 miles away," Washington wrote.

PHOTO: Kerry Washington on 'Town & Country's,' September 2020 issue. (Courtesy AD + DM)

In addition to giving kudos to her makeup and hairstylist, Washington also gave credit to stylist Law Roach She said he has everything ready to go for her to look fabulous just three days before the photoshoot.

Throughout the spread, she is also photographed by Emily Kitching for AB+DM in an array of mesmerizing ensembles all styled by Roach.

For the cover story, Washington discusses her upcoming film "The Fight," which is a documentary centered around ACLU lawyers' battles for abortion rights, immigrant rights, LGBTQ rights and voting rights.

"I have such deep reverence for what this country can be," she said to Town & Country. I love that this film invites us all into the 'we' and to know that we belong here. We have to fight to belong here, but we belong here."

PHOTO: Kerry Washington on 'Town & Country's,' September 2020 issue. (Courtesy AD + DM)

Washington went on to talk about how everyone can get involved in the fight for social justice.

"This is such a great moment, because we are in an unprecedented time when people of extraordinary privilege, for lots of reasons, are asking themselves how they can be part of the solution," said Washington. "Whether it is to give your time, give your money, give your heart, speak up in the conversation when somebody says they don't believe something."

The September 2020 issue of Town & Country hits newsstands on August 12.

