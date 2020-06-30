Kert McGuire Named New COO at ABAR Abstract

ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ABAR Abstract has added Kert McGuire in the position of Chief Operating Officer.

McGuire brings his 27 years of experience in title examination and abstracts to the organization and will be responsible for the statewide operations for ABAR Abstract. Prior to joining ABAR Abstract, McGuire was a VP of an abstract company which he started and grew 25-50% annually.

ABAR Abstract established in 2006, provides abstracting and title insurance to attorneys and lenders covering all of New York State.

