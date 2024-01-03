Kertes retained as board chairman

Jan. 2—Westmoreland County Commissioners on Tuesday retained Sean Kertes as the board's chairman.

Kertes, a second-term Republican from Greensburg, was unanimously elected to head the board of commissioners, a position he has held since he first took office in 2020.

As chairman, Kertes runs the board's public meetings. It's a duty that earns him an additional salary of about $3,500 annually. Commissioners are paid a base salary of $95,418.

The board chair traditionally has been held by the top vote-getter in the previous year's election. Kertes finished atop the 2023 commissioners' ballot, receiving about 7,000 more votes Republican Doug Chew, who finished second among the four candidates in last year's race. Democrat Ted Kopas was elected as the third commissioner last fall.

