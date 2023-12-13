Keshawn Bess to serve 60 years for 2020 murder of Damon Brown in Bloomington

Tuesday afternoon, the second man convicted of the October 2020 murder of Bloomington resident Damon Brown was sentenced to 60 years in prison.

Keshawn Bess of Indianapolis received the six-decade sentence from Monroe Circuit Judge Valeri Haughton. A jury convicted 26-year-old Bess of murder on Nov. 20, after a week-long trial.

It was Bess's second trial for Brown's murder. Jurors in the first were unable to agree whether he was guilty, so a hung jury was declared and a new trial scheduled.

Brown was 26 when he was shot dead outside his brother's home during a drug sale that turned violent when men who came to buy several pounds of marijuana made clear they were there to steal it instead.

Three men were charged with murder. Haughton sentenced Indianapolis resident Jamal McFadden to 56 years in prison after finding him guilty following a two-day bench trial in October 2022.

The final suspect, Malik Brian Bennett, who lived in Greenwood when the shooting occurred, has eluded police.

Brown's mother took the stand Tuesday to tell the judge how special, kind and loved her son was, and how his death devastated their family.

When the guilty verdict came back last month, she was relieved. "I am thankful for this jury, I am thankful for what they did, because their verdict puts him away."

Bess, who has two young children, told Haughton he intends to appeal his conviction and sentence. She appointed the public defender's office to continue representing him.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: 60-year sentence for second man convicted in Arlington Valley murder