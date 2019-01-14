Is Keskisuomalainen Oyj (HEL:KSLAV) Struggling With Its 8.9% Return On Capital Employed?

Today we’ll look at Keskisuomalainen Oyj (HEL:KSLAV) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Keskisuomalainen Oyj:

0.089 = €15m ÷ (€186m – €48m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

So, Keskisuomalainen Oyj has an ROCE of 8.9%.

View our latest analysis for Keskisuomalainen Oyj

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

Is Keskisuomalainen Oyj’s ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, Keskisuomalainen Oyj’s ROCE appears to be around the 8.1% average of the Media industry. Regardless of where Keskisuomalainen Oyj sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

Keskisuomalainen Oyj’s current ROCE of 8.9% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 14%, 3 years ago. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently.

HLSE:KSLAV Last Perf January 14th 19 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. You can check if Keskisuomalainen Oyj has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Keskisuomalainen Oyj’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Keskisuomalainen Oyj has total assets of €186m and current liabilities of €48m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 26% of its total assets. A fairly low level of current liabilities is not influencing the ROCE too much.

The Bottom Line On Keskisuomalainen Oyj’s ROCE