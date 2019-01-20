Is Kesko Oyj (HEL:KESKOB) As Strong As Its Balance Sheet Indicates?

Small-cap and large-cap companies receive a lot of attention from investors, but mid-cap stocks like Kesko Oyj (HEL:KESKOB), with a market cap of €5.0b, are often out of the spotlight. Despite this, commonly overlooked mid-caps have historically produced better risk-adjusted returns than their small and large-cap counterparts. KESKOB’s financial liquidity and debt position will be analysed in this article, to get an idea of whether the company can fund opportunities for strategic growth and maintain strength through economic downturns. Note that this information is centred entirely on financial health and is a top-level understanding, so I encourage you to look further into KESKOB here.

How does KESKOB’s operating cash flow stack up against its debt?

KESKOB has sustained its debt level by about €548m over the last 12 months which accounts for long term debt. At this constant level of debt, the current cash and short-term investment levels stands at €317m for investing into the business. On top of this, KESKOB has produced €402m in operating cash flow over the same time period, leading to an operating cash to total debt ratio of 73%, signalling that KESKOB’s operating cash is sufficient to cover its debt. This ratio can also be interpreted as a measure of efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In KESKOB’s case, it is able to generate 0.73x cash from its debt capital.

Can KESKOB meet its short-term obligations with the cash in hand?

At the current liabilities level of €2.0b, it appears that the company has maintained a safe level of current assets to meet its obligations, with the current ratio last standing at 1.2x. Generally, for Consumer Retailing companies, this is a reasonable ratio since there is a bit of a cash buffer without leaving too much capital in a low-return environment.

Is KESKOB’s debt level acceptable?

With debt at 25% of equity, KESKOB may be thought of as appropriately levered. This range is considered safe as KESKOB is not taking on too much debt obligation, which may be constraining for future growth. We can check to see whether KESKOB is able to meet its debt obligations by looking at the net interest coverage ratio. A company generating earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) at least three times its net interest payments is considered financially sound. In KESKOB’s, case, the ratio of 77.45x suggests that interest is comfortably covered, which means that lenders may be less hesitant to lend out more funding as KESKOB’s high interest coverage is seen as responsible and safe practice.

Next Steps:

KESKOB has demonstrated its ability to generate sufficient levels of cash flow, while its debt hovers at an appropriate level. In addition to this, the company will be able to pay all of its upcoming liabilities from its current short-term assets. This is only a rough assessment of financial health, and I’m sure KESKOB has company-specific issues impacting its capital structure decisions. I suggest you continue to research Kesko Oyj to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

