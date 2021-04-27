Kessee trial date set

Apr. 27—Cleveland County Commissioners met in executive session Monday to discuss an ongoing lawsuit filed by the family of Marconia Kessee, a Black man who died in January 2017 at the county jail.

Commissioners met for nearly an hour, but took no action following the session. Federal court records show depositions of expert witnesses began Monday, with at least a dozen more scheduled through the end of May.

Patricia Thompson, head of Kessee's estate, filed a lawsuit against Norman Regional Hospital Authority, the Board of Cleveland County Commissioners, Cleveland County Sheriff's Office, the jail clinic —TurnKey Health — and the City of Norman on Jan. 15, 2019, alleging the wrongful death of Kessee.

The case was removed to federal court in Feb. 2019, and a jury trial date has been set for Sept. 14, 2021. A "large number of unnamed expert witnesses" are expected to testify, but a list of witnesses and their reports are due from the plaintiffs by May 1 and from the defendants by May 15, court records show.

Kessee died Jan. 16, 2017, two hours after being booked into the Cleveland County jail, The Transcript reported. He was arrested by Norman Police officers Daniel Brown and Kyle Canaan after Norman Regional Hospital security staff reported Kessee had been examined and discharged, but was refusing to leave the facility.

While in the jail, Kessee was seen by medical staff and placed on observation. A couple of hours later, a nurse on duty, along with Cleveland County detention officers, found Kessee unresponsive, The Transcript reported.

In May 2018, the Oklahoma Medical Examiner ruled his death was an accident, attributed to "acute bupropion, methamphetamine and atomoxetine toxicity," according to the medical examiner's summary findings at the time.

The lawsuit claims that Brown and Canaan acted in a "negligent, reckless, improper and unlawful" manner when they came in contact with Kessee that night. The petition refers to the disparaging remarks the officers made, which were recorded on police body cam video.

"I'm too cold to stand here and watch you play this game," one of the officers said to Kessee. "That's why you're here, right? Drug usage?"

"Do you have the munchies? What's the deal here?" the other officer said.

The suit claims that others, including hospital staff and detention officers, played a role in Kessee's death.

"Norman Regional had a duty to use ordinary care to take reasonable measures to avoid granting hospital privileges to a careless, reckless or incompetent doctor," the suit reads.

Mindy Wood covers City Hall news and notable court cases for The Transcript. Reach her at mwood@normantranscript.com or 405-416-4420.