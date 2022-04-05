Ketanji Brown Jackson clears confirmation hurdle, picks up support from key Republican senators

Good Morning America

In the seven months since Texas enacted a law that bans nearly all abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, its northern neighbor, Oklahoma, has felt the impact. "We are essentially having to turn the vast majority of people away from getting abortions because we just cannot keep up with the volume," said Dr. Christina Bourne, the medical director of Trust Women, which operates an abortion care clinic in Oklahoma City and one in Wichita, Kansas. Now, Oklahoma appears close to enacting its own abortion ban, which providers like Bourne and others in surrounding states say could lead to a whole region of the country lacking adequate abortion access.