Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmed to Supreme Court
The Senate confirmed Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court on Thursday, shattering a historic barrier by securing her place as the first Black female justice. (April 7)
Anita Hill wrote in a Thursday opinion piece for The Washington Post that the Senate Judiciary Committee’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson were a “shameful spectacle.” Hill said that “the confirmation process is broken and the panel must act to restore people’s faith in it.” Hill, who in 1991 accused then-Supreme Court nominee Clarence…
The Senate confirmed Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as the Supreme Court’s first Black female justice. She will take her seat on the high court after Justice Stephen Breyer retires this summer. Photo: Eric Lee/Bloomberg News
The Senate is expected to confirm Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson on Thursday, securing her place as the first Black woman on the high court and giving President Joe Biden a bipartisan endorsement for his historic pick.
The Senate voted to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court on Thursday, clearing the way for her to become the first Black woman to serve on the high court. The vote was 53-47, reflecting the increasing partisan divisions over recent confirmations of nominees to the bench. Three Republicans — Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski […]
Three Republican senators are breaking from their party to support Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's historic nomination to the Supreme Court
The resolution, passed by the House on Tuesday, expresses support for NATO and its "democratic principles."
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Ketanji Brown Jackson was confirmed by the Senate on Thursday as the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court in a milestone for the United States and a victory for President Joe Biden, who made good on a campaign promise as he seeks to infuse the federal judiciary with a broader range of backgrounds. The vote to confirm the 51-year-old federal appellate judge to a lifetime job on the nation's top judicial body was 53-47, with three Republicans - Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney - joining Biden's fellow Democrats.
