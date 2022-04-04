Ketanji Brown Jackson headed to U.S. Senate confirmation to Supreme Court this week
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Ketanji Brown JacksonAmerican judge
- Chuck SchumerAmerican politician
- Joe Biden46th and current president of the United States
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Monday said he will schedule a final vote later this week on President Joe Biden's nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to be a Supreme Court justice.
In a speech on the Senate floor, Schumer, a Democrat, said he will "set in motion a process that will set up a final confirmation vote by the end of this week."
(Reporting by Richard Cowan)