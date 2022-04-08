Ketanji Brown Jackson 'means the world' to every black girl

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is the first black woman to become a justice on the US Supreme Court in its 233-year history.

Speaking at a White House event on Friday in celebration of her confirmation, Judge Jackson said: "I am feeling up to the task, primarily because I know that I am not alone. I am standing on the shoulders of my own role models, generations of Americans who never had anything close to this kind of opportunity, but who got up every day and went to work believing in the promise of America."

She was joined by US President Joe Biden, who nominated her to the court, and Vice-President Kamala Harris, who also made history when she became the first black woman and first Asian woman to become vice-president.

The BBC spoke with black women who are studying the law about what Justice Jackson's appointment means to them.

Jade Baker - Georgetown Law School, class of '22

"[It] blows the whole game wide open for myself and other black women in the legal world. Black women only make up 2% of the profession. Now that we've seen a black woman make it to the highest position in the legal profession, it seems like anything is possible. I'm going to walk with a different sense of confidence, knowing that I can accomplish anything I set my mind to.

"I am just so grateful for Judge Jackson. I imagine her entire career, like many of us, she had to be twice as good to get half as far."

Cheyenne Freely - Georgetown Law School, class of '22

"This is what I've always wanted to do and I've never seen faces who look like me and who I identify with on this nation's highest court, something that I one day hope to argue in front of. For this timing to happen in my last semester of law school, it really just hits home in a different way."

Christine Ayanna Croasdaile - Howard University School of Law, class of '24

"Even with our accolades and education, we are oftentimes barred from the very positions we have prepared for, hoped for and prayed for. So having this esteemed force in the field of law join the bench and highest court of these United States would mean the world for every little black girl to know that they too can aspire for the best and be a vessel of wisdom and justice in this country and beyond.

"Even though the constitution was not written with us in mind or penned with us at the table, we are still more than capable of interpreting it in a way that ensures equality for all of us - something that Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson has an audacious record and reputation of doing."

Hailey Guillory - Howard University School of Law, class of '22

"While watching the confirmation hearing of KBJ, I can imagine that I will be in true astonishment. I'm feeling an array of emotions including joy, pride, and what feels like a breath of fresh air. And although I know I'll feel this way, I know that in the back of my mind, I can't help but to think of all of the backlash she has received and will receive in the future. But all of that doesn't matter, she's made it."

Emajae' Clements - Howard University School of Law, class of '23

"It's important to note that black people are not a monolith. We have different backgrounds and philosophies just like everyone else. With that said, representation matters.

"It's not just about black law students, it's about black people everywhere who don't see themselves reflected in the spaces they aspire to be. It's also about people everywhere who aspire to achieve things that they've historically been marginalised from. KBJ's confirmation serves as a reminder of not only how far we have to go, but also how far we have come."