Hilary Duff is getting real about the ups and downs of parenting. During a recent conversation with Romper, the How I Met Your Father star opened up about motherhood, including the recent criticism surrounding a video of her daughter Banks, 3, in the backseat of a moving car without a car seat. “My publicist would absolutely kill me if I brought this up," she began. "There was this huge story that came out because my friend Molly [Bernard] was in the backseat of our car with Banks without her car seat. It's not like I'm driving on the 405 with my kids in the backseat without a car seat. You have no context. You don't know where I am."