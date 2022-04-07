Ketanji Brown Jackson on track for Thursday vote on history-making Supreme Court confirmation

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is on track for a Supreme Court confirmation vote this week as Republicans signaled they would not seek to stall her history-making appointment.

The vote to make Jackson the first Black woman to sit on the nation’s top court is now expected to take place no later than late Thursday after Sen. John Thune of South Dakota, the No. 2 Republican leader, told CNN he expects that timeline.

Three Republicans — Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah, and Susan Collins of Maine — have agreed to join all 50 Senate Democrats to confirm Jackson’s historic elevation to the Supreme Court, giving President Joe Biden’s nominee a burst of bipartisan support and all but ensuring she’ll become the first Black female justice.

“Judge Jackson will bring extraordinary qualifications, deep experience and intellect, and a rigorous judicial record to the Supreme Court,” Biden tweeted Monday. “She deserves to be confirmed as the next justice.”

Derrick Johnson, president and chief executive officer of the NAACP, said “history will be watching” during the full Senate vote later this week.

