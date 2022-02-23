Poughkeepsie school threat: Police 'running into dead ends' as investigation continues

Poughkeepsie high and middle schools were closed for a second consecutive day Wednesday following a "threat to do harm to persons in" the high school, City of Poughkeepsie Police Chief Thomas Pape said.

However, the department is "running into dead ends" in determining who made the threat, and would not specify the nature of the threat.

Meanwhile, Roy C. Ketcham High School resumed classes Wednesday after a one-day closure, following a shooting threat emailed to the school's principal Monday, Wappingers Superintendent Dwight Bonk said.

Police are continuing to investigate both sets of threats and if there is any relation between them.

Poughkeepsie High School on February 23, 2022.

Schools: How districts are spending ARP money

COVID: Parents weary of uncertainty over mask mandates, vaccines

Sports: See high school football players to watch in 2022

Poughkeepsie Superintendent Eric Rosser, who has not respond to Journal inquiries, said the closures were "a safety precaution" in a message sent to the community He noted "No instruction will take place and all after-school programming at these two sites will also be canceled" Wednesday, he said Tuesday night.

Mid-morning Wednesday, there was no sign of police activity at Poughkeepsie High School.

Pape said the investigation into the threat is ongoing.

"It's not going to go into a file drawer somewhere," he said. "We're going to continue investigating it. Hopefully maybe we'll catch a break or somebody will say something or something will be posted that we'll be able to trace back."

Pape said a school resource officer was at the high school Wednesday, and that there would be an extra police presence there when classes resume.

"The Poughkeepsie City School District continues to work closely with state and local law enforcement in investigating this matter and strengthening our safety posture from outside threats," Rosser's message said Tuesday. "Upon the return of students and staff, additional safety measures will be in place."

Story continues

Poughkeepsie High School on February 23, 2022.

Bonk, in announcing Ketcham would be open Wednesday, noted there would be "additional police presence."

It has not been clear if the threats found online regarding the Poughkeepsie schools have any relation to the threat in Wappingers. Pape said city police were in touch with state police and the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office about the Ketcham threat.

Bonk noted the threat "was specific to Roy C. Ketcham" and to Tuesday.

Bonk said the "online information" discovered Monday was "immediately reported to the District Senior Staff administration, the New York State Police, and the Dutchess County Sheriff."

This story will be updated.

Matt Spillane covers breaking news throughout the Hudson Valley. Click here for his latest stories. Follow him on Twitter @MattSpillane. Check out our latest subscription offers here.

This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: Poughkeepsie, Ketcham close schools after threats found