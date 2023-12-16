Ketchum: The age of miracles has not passed

Amid this season of gift-giving, I’ve had occasion to think about the kind of gifts nobody sells at the mall or online or with late-night TV commercials that shout excitedly, “But wait, there’s more.”

My bride underwent knee-replacement surgery a week or so ago. I used to make jokes about how humans have become little more than recipients for spare parts designed in laboratories out of sight from most mortals.

Now that someone I dearly love has a knee joint designed by an anonymous engineer whose name we will never know, I’m left to ponder many things. Chief among them are the God-given gifts that make such miracles the kind of everyday stuff we’ve come to expect.

We’re told the age of miracles passed long ago. No, it hasn’t. What has passed is our ability to recognize and appreciate them for what they are. My bride’s new knee will allow her to walk without pain again, something she has not been able to do for more than a few years. This, to me, is nothing short of miraculous.

The hospital in which this miracle took place also is nothing short of a miracle itself. In fact, it is a collection of miracles upon miracles, medical miracles we’ve come to expect as routine. I’m old enough to recall when only a fraction of these miracles existed, when once you reached 70 – if you did – it was time to make sure you had a will and that you were on good terms with a local funeral director.

Not so anymore. We are told 70 is now the new 50. As someone who saw 70 recede in the rear-view mirror of life some time ago, I certainly hope so.

What also has struck me is the God-given gifts on a personal level I’ve seen throughout this experience. Not the least of which is compassion, especially that shown by our pastor and our church.

Our pastor literally met us at the hospital front door when we checked in. We went off to a quiet place, talked, shared a laugh or two and then prayed for a successful outcome. He kept checking in with us via texts – another of those modern miracles of communication. That might not sound like much, but when you are on the receiving end, it is tremendous.

I used to think effective preaching was the greatest gift a pastor could have, and it is a fine thing. But as I’ve aged, I’ve come to believe that compassion just might rank right up there with good, solid preaching. Our pastor has both. A gifted guy. Gifts from God.

A pastor friend of ours in Florida related a story about a Christmas pageant given a modern-day twist. The scene opens with Joseph pacing the stable floor with the sounds of Mary, obviously in labor, hidden behind the scenery.

A white-coated doctor arrives, stethoscope around his neck, and attends to Mary. A small cry is heard, and the doctor emerges.

“Congratulations,” he tells Joseph. “It’s a God.”

That, Charlie Brown, is what Christmas is truly all about – God’s greatest gift to humanity. Himself, in the flesh. And it’s only the start of a floodtide of gifts God will bring to his children as the millennia unfold.

It’s a good thing to remember during the busy-ness of this holiday season. Blessings upon blessings to you and yours.

Jim Ketchum is a retired Times Herald copyeditor and a former religion editor. Contact him at jeketchum1@comcast.net.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Ketchum: The age of miracles has not passed