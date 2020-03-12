Keto egg fast: What to know about diet that calls for only eggs, healthy fats

If you thought the ketogenic diet's focus on eating an extremely limited amount of carbohydrates was restrictive, take a look at a trend known as the "keto egg fast."

The short-term diet, also known as the egg fast, calls for eating only eggs and healthy fats.

It is used by keto dieters who want to do everything from jump-start their weight loss to shock their bodies or change their eating habits.

MORE: Inspiring grocery store coworkers lose over 200 pounds on keto diet

The fast first gained prominence around three years ago and has become more well-known as the ketogenic, or keto, diet has become more popular. The keto diet, described as “Atkins on steroids” for its focus on foods high in fat and low in carbohydrates, was one of the most-Googled diets in the United States in 2019.

Here are some fast facts to know about the keto egg fast.

What are the 'rules' of the keto egg fast?

The recommendations for how to do the fast vary, but there are some overall guidelines that apply.

Dieters are to only eat eggs and healthy fats for the duration of the fast, which typically lasts three to five days.

For every egg eaten, a tablespoon of fat must be consumed with it. The fats on the fast can be anything from butter to cheese, though it's recommended to choose healthy fats like olive oil.

The daily total on the fast is at least six eggs and six tablespoons of fat.

You can also choose to regulate the timing of your meals. That would look like eating one egg within 30 minutes of waking up, eating an egg "meal" every three to five hours, and eating three hours before bed.

How is it supposed to work?

The theory is that you will be in a calorie deficit and ketosis on the diet.

Eggs are featured in the fast because they are a low-calorie, complete source of protein that can keep you from feeling hungry.

Going into ketosis -- whereby your body is so low on carbohydrates that it starts burning fat for fuel -- is the basis for the keto diet. Ketosis is also what the body does when fasting.

Proponents of the keto diet say it is the best way to lose weight without feeling hungry and that it increases energy levels -- and the same is true for the egg fast.

MORE: Going 'keto'? Here's everything to know about the trendy ketogenic diet

In addition to losing weight, the egg fast is seen as a way to change eating habits, according to Matt Barrot, who, with his wife Megha, runs the website Keto Connect.

"Part of the methodology behind it is the palatability of the food," he told "Good Morning America." "If you’re hungry you’ll eat eggs. If you’re not hungry you won’t eat an egg."

"It helps to align yourself with your actual hunger instead of the emotional hunger," Barrot explained.

What does it feel like to be on the keto egg fast?

The Barrots undertook the keto egg fast two years ago after receiving a high number of inquiries about it on their website.

They planned to do it for five days but stopped at four because "it really sucked," according to Megha Barrot who, like her husband, has followed the keto diet for around five years.

"It's not something we really recommend," she told "GMA." "Once you do it you’re going to go back to your normal way of eating and whatever water weight you lost is going to come back."

Matt Barrot said he found the fast did "its job" of keeping his appetite satisfied and making it easy to identify habitual eating versus true hunger.

He still, though, recommends looking at keto or any eating plan as a lifestyle change instead of a diet or a quick fix.

"What really matters is making lasting changes over time and not being perfect from Day One," he said. "Doing the egg fast would be a really dramatic change and doing something dramatic may lead you to relapse."

What do the experts say?

First, it should be said that although the keto diet is among the most-search diets online, it consistently ranks low on U.S. News & World Report's annual ranking of best diets because of its restrictions.

"The experts who rate diets for U.S. News say there’s simply no need to cut out entire food groups, such as dairy or whole grains, and doing so could put you at risk of nutritional deficiencies," Angela Haupt, managing editor of health at U.S. News & World Report, told "GMA" in January when the 2020 rankings were released. "It also makes a diet particularly difficult to follow, which lowers the odds of lasting success."