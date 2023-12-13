Kettering board upholds music teacher's suspension after arrest on child porn charges

Dec. 12—The suspension without pay of a Kettering City Schools music teacher facing charges involving child pornography has been approved by the district's board of education.

The board's action against Matthew Ryan Koehler, 37, of Centerville, came Tuesday night in a 5-0 vote after an executive session.

Koehler was charged last week with one count each of pandering obscenity involving a minor and illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, according to court records.

Montgomery County Jail records indicate Koehler was released Friday after bond had been set at $50,000.

Kettering schools placed Koehler on paid administrative leave Nov. 20, district records show. After his Dec. 6 arrest, Koehler's pay was suspended by Superintendent Mindy McCarty-Stewart.

"There is a clearly defined legal process that the board ... must follow as it relates to our employees," Kettering board President Toby Henderson said.

"The district has been in close consultation with legal counsel throughout this entire process and will remain in close consultation with legal counsel to make sure that we are guided appropriately and in accordance with the laws that we have to comply with," Henderson added.

Koehler's arrest is part of a Kettering police ongoing investigation that started last month after a former student contacted the school district about receiving inappropriate messages from Koehler, Kettering Chief Chip Protsman said.

The former student also contacted police and, accompanied by a Van Buren Middle School counselor, filed a report.

The former student, a Kettering graduate, alleged Koehler inappropriately touched them while they were in middle school and that Koehler still had contact with them after graduating, the police report states.

The former student, now an adult, said they were touched in the "buttock area inappropriately" by Koehler, according to police records.

Attempts to reach Koehler have been unsuccessful. It is not clear whether he has an attorney.

On Nov. 22 a detective interviewed Koehler as part of the investigation. Koehler gave his phone to police and gave them permission to extract data, according to court documents.

Two videos involving minors were found during the data extraction. One included a child younger than 13, according to an affidavit.

The former student who filed the report "reiterated multiple times" that they "did not want to be the reason Matthew lost his job or was potentially criminally charged," the police report states. They "simply wanted (the) story documented in an attempt to validate other students that might be experiencing the very same inappropriate behavior" by a Kettering teacher.

Protsman encouraged any potential victims or anyone with information on Koehler to call detective Kevin McGuire at 937-296-2597.