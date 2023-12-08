Kettering changes employment status for teacher arrested on child porn charges

A Kettering City School District teacher’s employment status has been changed following his arrest on child pornography charges.

Matthew Koehler, 37, was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 6, and within 24 hours, his employment was suspended without pay.

Koehler was arrested for illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, and pandering obscenity involving a minor, according to Kettering Police.

He was placed on paid administrative leave on Nov. 20, which was the day after the school district learned about the allegations.

A graduate of Kettering City Schools reported to the district that he had received inappropriate messaging from Koehler, who was a music teacher within the district. He then filed a report with police and later claimed that Koehler had inappropriately touched him when he was in middle school.

During the investigation, pornographic materials involving minors were found on Koehler’s phone, police said.

According to Superintendent Melinda McCarty-Stewart, Koehler was hired in the district in 2012.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Kettering Police Detective McGuire at (937) 296-2597.