Kettering considers roundabout to increase safety at intersection near planned bike path

Feb. 19—KETTERING — A roundabout at the Marshall Road and Lincoln Park Boulevard intersection is being considered to increase safety.

The city has mailed brochures to more than 1,000 homes near the intersection as part of an environmental review required by the state, Kettering Assistant City Manager Steve Bergstresser said.

The intersection work is part of a plan in 2026 to resurface Marshall from Wilmington Pike to East David Road, a project estimated to cost $2.3 million, including the proposed roundabout, Bergstresser said.

A roundabout is among the options the city will take public comments on through December while a feasibility study is done, according to the city.

"Then we'll determine whether or not people are strongly in favor of it, strongly opposed to a roundabout or some other option we're looking at," Bergstresser said.

Improvements at the Marshall/Lincoln Park intersection are needed as part of long-term plans to build a bike path on city land behind Claybourne Road, Bergstresser said. The bike path would run from about Berwin Avenue to the intersection.

"Without any kind of safety improvements at that intersection, we're really apprehensive about putting in a new bikeway connection there without having a safer way for people to be able to cross the street," he said.

The city is also considering a traffic signal and other measures to make the crossing safer, "but a roundabout is something that could potentially make an impact on safety at that intersection. And make a much safer crossing for bicyclists and pedestrians," Bergstresser added.

Comments can be sent by Dec. 31 to Kettering project engineer Chad Ingle at 937-296-2436 or chad.ingle@ketteringoh.org; and Ohio Department of Transportation District 7 coordinator Tricia Bishop at 937-497-6721 or tricia.bishop@dot.ohio.gov.

Depending on the public feedback and results of the feasibility study, public meetings may be held on the issue. Bergstresser said he expects a decision in the first quarter of 2024.

The Marshall project will get a $1 million federal grant through the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission while Kettering will seek other funding options to help offset its $1.3 million share, Bergstresser said.

Aside from the Marshall resurfacing and the intersection work, city records show the project will also include:

—Constructing an 11-foot wide sidewalk along the south side of Marshall from Wilmington to Lincoln Park Boulevard, and along the north side of boulevard from Marshall to North Marshall.

—Upgrading curb ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements along Marshall from Stroop Road to Wilmington.

—Repairing/replacing deteriorated curb and drive approaches.