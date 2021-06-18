Kettering Health Miamisburg lockdown ends with suspect in custody

Jun. 18—Kettering Health Miamisburg was briefly locked down Thursday afternoon when a suspect ran from Dayton police into the hospital.

The Dayton Police Department, with the assistance of an Ohio State Highway Patrol helicopter, found a vehicle that previously fled from officers driven by a suspect wanted for felony warrants. Around 3:35 p.m., the vehicle traveled to the area of Kettering Health Miamisburg, formerly Sycamore Medical Center at 4000 Miamisburg Centerville Road, according to statements released by the Dayton Police Department and Kettering Health.

"One individual ran from the car and into the hospital. The hospital was put on a partial lockdown for approximately 30 minutes until the subject could be located and taken into custody by officers," the DPD statement read.

No injuries were reported, and the hospital system said it will not comment further because it is an active investigation.

Police did not release the name of the suspect taken into custody.

In addition to Dayton police, officers from Miamisburg and Miami Twp. and the Miami Valley Fire District also responded to the hospital.

A patient who said he was at the hospital for tests told the Dayton Daily News around 4:10 p.m. that the all-clear was given and that he was told a suspect was in custody. Minutes earlier, he said security ran through the lobby with guns and that a K-9 team was brought in as they searched for the suspect.

The patient said he was told the suspect was found in the ceiling area between floors of the hospital.

Montgomery County Jail records show that Darius Lamont Chambers, 21, of Huber Heights was arrested at the hospital Thursday afternoon. He was booked on suspicion of resisting arrest, inducing panic and obstructing justice. Chambers also is suspected of a parole violation and has numerous other felony and misdemeanor charges filed against him, including failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, records show.