Kettering homicide suspect makes first court appearance

The Kettering man police said admitted to shooting his wife earlier this week made his first court appearance on murder charges Friday morning.

News Center 7 was there when Taveon Glenn, 27, made his initial court appearance in Kettering Municipal Court. Glenn is facing two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault, according to court records filed Thursday afternoon.

Glenn, who is being held in the Kettering City Jail, had a $1 million bond set.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Kettering police were first alerted on Tuesday by deputies at the Montgomery County Jail about a man who arrived at the jail stating he had been in a domestic incident with his wife, later identified as Sierra Still, 28, and she was injured in their home on California Avenue.

Glenn told staff at the jail that she had shot her, according to court records.

When police got to the house, they found Still dead in the bathroom after she was shot multiple times.

The shooting was Kettering’s first homicide of 2023 and the first homicide in the city since 2021.

Glenn’s next court appearance is currently set for June 16.