Kettering jail that holds inmates from several cities nears reopening

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Blizzard, Dayton Daily News, Ohio
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Mar. 7—KETTERING — A jail that holds inmates from several jurisdictions but closed last year for Kettering Police Department renovations is expected to reopen soon, trimming transfers to Montgomery County's facility.

Kettering has agreements to house prisoners from Centerville, Moraine, Oakwood, the Sinclair Community College Police Department and West Carrollton, officials said.

Kettering's facility closed last August as part of a $8.96 million upgrade to the police department, but is expected to reopen by early April, according to police.

"We are still able to book prisoners currently, then they can post bond here or we take them to the county depending on circumstances," KPD Lt. Lee Sanders said in an email. "When the jail reopens in the next few weeks we will be able to house prisoners here instead of immediately taking them to the county."

From Aug. 1, 2020 through Thursday afternoon, 284 prisoners were taken from Kettering's jail to the county facility, Sanders said.

The additional transfers have "not caused any overcrowding issues" with the facility in Dayton, according to Christine Ton of the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

Sanders said "most inmates we transport to the county jail immediately after arrest now would have been transported there the next morning anyway," so there hasn't been a significant change in the number of prisoners taken to the county jail.

"In normal circumstances we book the prisoners in and keep them overnight until their court appearance," he added. "If they are not released by the court, we take them to the county with few exceptions. The only difference now is we don't hold them overnight like we used to, so the number of prisoners transported there is going to be nearly the same as it would be if our jail was 100% open."

Female inmates have always been taken to the county after booking, Sanders said.

The Kettering jail has seven cells and the city has had agreements for several years with area jurisdictions which lack long-term holding facilities, officials said.

The Centerville Police Department recently renewed an agreement it has had with Kettering for at least 40 years, according to John Davis, CPD community relations officer.

Centerville has a temporary holding facility designed to house up to five adults and two juveniles for no more than five hours, Davis said in an email.

"Currently, our facility is only used to process a prisoner prior to being transported" to Kettering or the county, he added.

Kettering's police department renovation will add a floor for office space for the chief, captains and administrative staff, city officials have said. It will also modernize that facility with new HVAC and mechanical equipment.

The entire project is estimated to be completed by July 1, officials have said.

LOBBY CLOSING

The Kettering Police Department renovation has recently prompted the closing of the downstairs lobby, but it is expected to reopen "very soon," officials said. Those seeking assistance are directed by signs to the upstairs lobby, where they can speak with dispatch by phone, police said.

Recommended Stories

  • Twitter's Dorsey auctions first ever tweet as digital memorabilia

    The post, sent from Dorsey's account in March of 2006, received offers on Friday that went as high as $88,888.88 within minutes of the Twitter co-founder tweeting a link to the listing on 'Valuables by Cent' - a tweets marketplace. Old offers for the tweet suggest that it was put for sale in December, but the listing gained more attention after Dorsey's tweet on Friday.

  • 1 big thing: When America needs your vote but limits your power

    Both Democrats and Republicans are increasingly pandering to voters of color across the country, but once in office little gets done to improve systemic racism in policing or the justice system or voting rights. Why it matters: For people of color, America's political system remains rife with obstacles that block their ability to run for office, influence those in power and have a voice through election fundraising.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhite Americans will no longer be the majority of the population by 2045. The changing electorate is demanding more representation at the top and action on issues that Black, Asian American, Native American and Latinos care about. If who's in the U.S. Congress is a measure, there's much progress to be proud of, especially in the House of Representatives, where the share of Black lawmakers is nearly equal to their percentage of the U.S. population. But structural barriers make it harder for non-whites to break into the power system elsewhere.The U.S. Senate remains overwhelmingly a club for older white men. The historic choice of Kamala Harris as vice president left the Senate without a single Black woman. The rising cost of running for office leaves out many who don't have their own wealth. Freshman Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.) became the first person of color to win his district's seat, but he had to quit his job and live without health care for over a year while campaigning. You shouldn't have to "come from money to be able to win a congressional seat in this country,” Jones tells Axios. Read more about race and political donors.Washington's lobbying shops hire directly from Capitol Hill and reflect the overwhelmingly white job pool that works there. Only 11% of the U.S. Senate's top office staff — chiefs of staff, legislative directors and communications directors — are people of color. Read more about race and influence.Democrats and Republicans are setting up for a big fight over the redistricting process, a tool often used to consolidate or divide voters along racial lines. Read more about race and gerrymandering.Between the lines: Both parties are tantalized by the potentially rich vein of votes that lie in growing communities of color. Democrats in particular have campaigned hard to increase voter turnout among Black and Latino voters — with notable successes in 2008 and in the last election cycle. Republicans pitched themselves as a party that welcomes minorities during their convention last summer, despite the fact that President Trump's election was largely due to white voters. Now House Republicans have their own plan to nominate candidates of color and women to take back the chamber in 2022. Be smart: In 2020, Black, Latino and Native American voters made a difference in key elections.President Biden's campaign was considered over until South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn's endorsement going into Super Tuesday, which set Biden on a path to the Democratic nomination. Latino and Native American voters in Arizona, along with diverse city centers in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, clinched Biden's electoral win. And Black voters in Georgia — along with the advocacy of Stacey Abrams — handed Biden the Senate majority, unlocking the possibility for him to accomplish significant legislative priorities.But at the same time, GOP-controlled legislatures are considering a wave of bills to limit voting in some states where minority voters turned out for Biden.The bottom line: America's political leadership continues to see "firsts" for people of color — a title that comes with unique pressure and underscores how long white Americans have been overrepresented in the halls of power. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • America is learning to rebalance its news diet post-Trump

    Nearly halfway through President Biden's first 100 days, data shows that Americans are learning to wean themselves off of news — and especially politics.Why it matters: The departure of former President Trump's once-ubiquitous presence in the news cycle has reoriented the country's attention. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: Nearly every big news site saw its traffic decline in February, compared to a tumultuous January that included the Capitol insurrection and Biden's inauguration.Publishers' traffic was down across the board, and many major sites saw traffic dip more than 20%, according to data from traffic analytics company SimilarWeb.Politics consumption dropped most dramatically, tumbling 28%. Between the lines: Interest in the presidency, specifically, has taken a steep plunge.There were three times as many stories written about about Trump in February of 2017 than about Biden last month, according to data from NewsWhip.Biden was discussed on cable news for an estimated 1,836 minutes last month, according to the Stanford Cable TV News Analyzer. In February of Trump's first year, he commanded an estimated 4,669 minutes on cable news.Other stories — including GameStop stock and developments on the coronavirus vaccines — have driven higher interest than they could in a Trump-centric world.Interest in finance and business coverage declined from January to February, but not nearly as steeply as political coverage, and February's consumption trends were still higher than the average over the last three years.What's next: These dynamics could change if Trump inserts himself back in the news cycle. Nearly 7 million people watched President Trump's speech at CPAC last Sunday, nearly rivaling the number of people that tuned into the Golden Globes later that evening. Many of the pro-Trump sites that built massive audiences feeding false claims of a stolen election over the last few months are coming out of the Trump era with new and bigger audiences.Newsmax's February traffic was lower than January's, but it was still up 179% compared to the daily average from the previous 3 years. OANN jumped 157% and Gateway Pundit saw a 70% increase, per SimilarWeb. Data from Comscore shows similar trends. The bottom line: News consumers have become desensitized to the level of drama they had come to expect from politics over the past four years.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Megan Thee Stallion Is Helping Her Hometown Houston Rebuild After Devastating Winter Storm

    Megan Thee Stallion is lending a helping hand to her hometown of Houston, following the devastating Texas winter storm that left millions of people without electricity, heat, and water. On Thursday, the rapper announced that she was joining forces with Rep.

  • Editorial: Biden should make gun-violence reduction a national priority

    Biden has been asked to appoint a gun violence policy director to centralize federal research and responses to our national gun violence crisis. Of course he should.

  • NBA All-Star 2021: The game no one seemed to want

    It's the NBA All-Star Game almost no one seemed to want. Certainly not the players, who scoffed at the notion of playing an exhibition game in the midst of a pandemic. The NBA's best will take the court Sunday in a one-night-only, hastily arranged event at mostly empty State Farm Arena, where only a limited number of invited guests will be allowed to watch in person.

  • The One Thing 10 Celebrities Never Wear

    You won't spot them in these pieces.

  • Minneapolis on edge as the first officer charged in killing of George Floyd goes on trial

    City officials have prepared for Derek Chauvin's trial with stepped-up security and community outreach intended to prevent a repeat of last year's subsequent unrest.

  • Sober reflection: will a memoir rescue the reputation of President Biden's black sheep son?

    Next month Hunter Biden, scapegrace son of the US president, will publish Beautiful Things, a memoir that has been billed as an account of his “descent into substance abuse and his tortuous path to sobriety”. It won’t be short on drama. When his wife Kathleen filed for divorce in 2017 she cited his “spending extravagantly on his own interests (including drugs, alcohol, prostitutes, strip clubs, and gifts for women with whom he has sexual relations), while leaving the family with no funds to pay legitimate bills”. (He denies the prostitutes.) Hunter Biden missed a crucial rally during his father’s presidential campaign last year after allegations of past narcotics offences surfaced. After his brother Beau’s death in 2015, he embarked on a relationship with his widow; and last year a judge criticised him for trying to delay child support hearings after DNA tests proved he fathered an illegitimate child with an Arkansas stripper called Dusty. Then there are the business dealings in Ukraine and China that were repeatedly criticised by former president Donald Trump. The book, co-written with Drew Jubera, the five-time Pulitzer-nominated journalist, is being published by Simon & Schuster, the firm that has recently put out a string of political bestsellers including Mary Trump’s book on her uncle. Hunter Biden’s reported $2 million (£1.4m) advance suggests the publisher expects another hit. But he may reap more benefits from the book than a fat pay cheque. Perverse as it sounds, pushing the scandalous stories back into the limelight could help the 51-year-old’s career. As Shana Gadarian, the US political scientist, puts it: “He’s a person who’s been in the public eye for a long time. He was at the centre of President Trump’s first impeachment, and his public image has been framed to some extent by the political opposition, so his aim may be to establish a public record in his own words.” And he may have pressing reasons for wanting to do so. “It would not be surprising if he wanted to run for some sort of office at some point and is putting this out in anticipation of that,” adds Gadarian, an associate professor at The Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs at Syracuse University, New York. She points to the precedents of Barack Obama and Justin Trudeau, who both released memoirs before they achieved high office. “It seems to be something that pretty savvy politicians are doing now; to introduce themselves to voters, humanise themselves”. In Obama’s case he was able to control the narrative around his youthful use of cocaine and other drugs by openly admitting to it in his 1995 memoir Dreams From My Father.

  • Many Californians have just three days of paid leave. What if they get COVID-19?

    Millions of Golden State workers are staring down a pandemic with no clear access to an economic safety net if they take time off, after emergency sick-leave laws requiring two weeks' paid leave expired in January. The Legislature will soon vote on whether to reinstate the mandate.

  • Swiss narrowly back proposal to ban face coverings in public

    Swiss voters narrowly approved on Sunday a proposal to ban face coverings, both the niqabs and burqas worn by a few Muslim women in the country and the ski masks and bandannas used by protesters. The measure will outlaw covering one's face in public places like restaurants, sports stadiums, public transport or simply walking in the street. It foresees exceptions at religious sites and for security or health reasons, such as face masks people are wearing now to protect against COVID-19, as well as for traditional Carnival celebrations.

  • Live stimulus updates: Senate extends $300 weekly unemployment benefit in Biden's COVID stimulus bill

    Biden and Democratic leaders are pushing for passage before March 14 when unemployment benefits approved under an earlier relief bill expire.

  • Man dies when gunfire erupts near 'George Floyd Square' in Minneapolis as Chauvin trial looms

    A manhunt was underway Sunday in Minneapolis after the fatal shooting of a man near "George Floyd Square."

  • A High School in Ohio Is Giving Students a Choice: Keep Up With Remote Learning — Or You Have to Come Back to the Classroom

    Far too many students were skipping online classes and failing this fall at Shaw High School in East Cleveland, one of the poorest districts in the nation and that the state had declared in “academic distress” before the pandemic. As absences increased through the holiday season, that “academic distress” was only getting worse. “We saw […]

  • French billionaire politician Olivier Dassault killed in helicopter crash

    French billionaire Olivier Dassault was killed on Sunday in a helicopter crash, a police source said, with President Emmanuel Macron paying tribute to the 69-year old conservative politician. Dassault was the eldest son of late French billionaire industrialist Serge Dassault, whose namesake Dassault Aviation, builds the Rafale war planes and owns Le Figaro newspaper.

  • Thousands of people who visited a COVID-19 vaccination site in California received the wrong dosage, report says

    An estimated 4,300 people at the Oakland Coliseum received a suboptimal dosage of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on March 1, KTVU reported.

  • Lauren Boebert, who once expressed support for QAnon, accused Democrats of being 'obsessed with conspiracy theories'

    GOP Rep. Lauren Boerbert of Colorado has previously said she hopes the QAnon conspiracy theory was real but denied being a follower.

  • Mississippi governor says his goal 'has never been to get rid of the virus' in defense of his decision to end COVID-19 mask mandate

    Several states last week announced plans to end mask mandates despite warnings from experts that such decisions were premature and could lead to surges.

  • A Trump appointee who was arrested after participating in the Capitol riot asked a judge if he could be transferred to a cell with no cockroaches

    Federico Klein is believed to the first Trump appointee arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.

  • People threaten to call ICE on Texas Mexican restaurant that kept mask rule, it says

    “It’s just heartbreaking.”