Kettering library roof could cost £6.8m to repair after leak

Roof repairs at Kettering Library and the Alfred East Art Gallery could take two years

Repairs to a leaky roof on top of a library and art gallery could cost nearly £7m, according to a council report.

The site in Sheep Street, Kettering, remains closed after the building sustained damage during torrential rain.

Northamptonshire councillors will meet next week to discuss funding a repair programme which could include building a tent over the structure.

The works could take around two years.

The Grade II listed building, located in the Manor House Gardens, is home to the Alfred East Art Gallery, the town's museum and library.

Plans had already been drawn up to replace the 120-year-old roof as it was deteriorating, but the situation worsened during the winter of 2022 and water leaked into the library and the new "Cornerstone" extension next to it.

As a result, the £4.5m extension could not open on schedule.

Last month's torrential rain made matters worse, according to North Northamptonshire Council (NNC), and forced the closure of the library and gallery.

Dr David Brown, chairman of Friends of Kettering Art Gallery and Museum, said: "It's all a disaster and as time goes by it all gets worse and worse.

"It should have been anticipated. There should have been some kind of contingency set aside at the beginning of renovation works."

A report to members of the council's executive, which will meet next Thursday, says that specialist contractors have surveyed the building and have recommended that a specially-designed, purpose-built tent is placed over the existing roof to make it watertight while the roof is replaced.

The cost of the whole project has now been estimated as £6.807m, which includes a 20% contingency to cover any increase.

Helen Howell, NNC's executive member for sport, leisure, culture and tourism, said: "I am pleased that we are now at the next stage and can discuss the project, timeline and projected costings in full at next week's meeting.

"Whilst the library has, unfortunately, had to temporarily close due to damage to the ceiling, officers are continuing to work on alternative options to ensure that we are able to provide a library provision in the town throughout the works and we will provide updates soon."

