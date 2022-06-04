Kettering man accused of hitting deputy, unmarked police and sheriff vehicles with car

Jun. 3—A Kettering man is facing multiple charges after he reportedly hit a sheriff's deputy and two unmarked police and sheriff's office vehicles earlier this week in Harrison Twp.

On Tuesday, a Dayton police detective and Montgomery County sheriff's deputy and detective were working as plain clothes officers in unmarked vehicles as part of a safe neighborhoods initiative. All three were reportedly wearing marked vests identifying them as law enforcement. Around 8:20 p.m., one of the detectives noticed a man with active warrants driving a Dodge Charger, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records.

The detective followed the car to the area of Ark Avenue and Klepinger Road in Harrison Twp. When the driver was stopped in the 3500 block of Ark Avenue, the sheriff's detective reportedly pulled his unmarked vehicle in front of the car.

The sheriff's detective and deputy got out of the unmarked vehicle wearing sheriff-marked vests and began giving commands to take the man into custody, according to an affidavit.

The man ignored the commands and backed the Dodge up, hitting the front of the police detective's unmarked vehicle, resulting in disabling damage, according to court records.

He then reportedly drove toward the deputy. The man hit the deputy as he was heading into a yard to get out of he way, the affidavit read. The deputy's foot was hit and slightly bruised, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office. He was able to stay on duty following the incident and did not miss any work.

The car then hit the front of the sheriff's detective's vehicle.

The man drove off and the car was found unoccupied on Walton Avenue in Dayton. The car was later determined to be stolen out of Nashville, according to court records.

Thursday night, the sheriff's office arrested 24-year-old Kyle Phillip Gilliam-Beale in Dayton, according to jail booking records. Gilliam-Beale was charged with felonious assault of a police officer, three counts of failure to comply, receiving stolen property, obstructing official business, vandalism, disrupting public services and two counts of resisting arrest, according to court documents. One of the resisting arrest charges is a misdemeanor.