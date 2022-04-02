Kettering man accused of sexual conduct with 11-year-old girl

Apr. 2—A 60-year-old Kettering man is accused of having sexual conduct with an 11-year-old girl and also sexually abusing another child over a five-year span.

John Timothy Henson was arraigned Friday in Kettering Municipal Court for rape and six counts of gross sexual imposition involving a child younger than 13.

The charges were filed Thursday for alleged "sexual conduct with an 11-year-old female" and alleged sexual contact with another child between February 2017 and March 6, 2022, according to court records.

Henson is held on $25,000 bond in the Montgomery County Jail. If he posts bail, he is ordered to be on electronic home detention and to not have contact with his accusers or their family members.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 11 to determine whether there is sufficient evidence for the case against him to be bound over to a Montgomery County grand jury for consideration of charges.