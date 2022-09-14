Kettering man found guilty in Washington, DC, Capitol riot case

Sep. 14—A federal judge Tuesday found a Kettering man guilty of most charges he faced in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021, Washington D.C. Capitol breach.

David Mehaffie of Kettering was found guilty of aiding and abetting in assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers; interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder; misdemeanor disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building; and misdemeanor aiding and abetting in committing an act of violence in the Capitol Building or grounds, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia.

He was found not guilty of obstruction of an official proceeding, aiding and abetting. He is due back in court on Jan. 27 for sentencing.

Mehaffie and two other defendants, Patrick McCaughey III of Connecticut and Tristan Stevens of Florida were found guilty of crimes related to the Capitol breach after a bench trial, court records show. U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden rendered the verdicts.

A message sent to Mehaffie's attorney, William Shipley, wasn't returned. In a pre-trial brief, Shipley wrote that Mehaffie was not accused of personally assaulting any law enforcement officer. Prosecutors also wrote in their pre-trial brief that Mehaffie wasn't charged with physically assaulting any officer with his own hands, but he was charged with aiding and abetting.

"It was Mehaffie's direction and encouragement that assisted and enabled other members of the mob to more efficiently channel their collective efforts against the line of officers at the entrance," the brief says.

Prosecutors said Mehaffie and the other men were with the crowd on the lower west terrace of the U.S. Capitol Building.

"... officers of the U.S. Capitol Police and Metropolitan Police Department guarded the entrance door to the Capitol from the mob — including McCaughey, Stevens and Mehaffie — for several hours," a release from the office says. "Between 2:41 p.m. and 3:19 p.m., the three defendants attempted to break into the building by directing other rioters, participating in heave-hos against the police line, using riot shields stolen from the Capitol Police, and assaulting three specific officers."

"Mehaffie hung from an archway and shouted direction from above, and McCaughey and Stevens were key players in the melee below," the U.S. Attorney's Office said. "McCaughey grabbed a riot shield and used it as a weapon. Even after officers finally cleared the tunnel area, the three defendants illegally remained on Capitol grounds."

The U.S. Attorney's Office said the men will be sentenced by the judge after considering guidelines and other factors. The judge ordered the government on Tuesday to provide a table comparing the sentences imposed against other defendants in other similar cases.