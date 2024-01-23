Kettering man indicted on 21 child pornography charges

Jan. 22—A Kettering man indicted Monday is accused of having child pornography on his computer.

Jeffrey C. Combs, 61, was issued a summons to appear for his Feb. 3 arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for 21 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

The Kettering Police Department opened an investigation after receiving a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children task force of possible child pornography uploaded from an internet address from Combs' residence, according to an affidavit filed in Kettering Municipal Court.

Detectives seized computers and equipment belonging to Combs that reportedly contained numerous nude images of children performing sex acts, including some younger than 13, the affidavit stated.

Combs is free on $25,000 bail.