Kettering man indicted on 43 charges in sex abuse case involving 2 girls

Apr. 12—A 60-year-old Kettering man was indicted Monday on nearly four dozen charges in a sexual abuse case involving two girls, ages 8 and 11.

John Timothy Henson is scheduled to be arraigned April 26 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of rape of a child younger than 13; 13 counts of gross sexual imposition of a child younger than 13; 22 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance; four counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor; and two counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

An 11-year-old girl in March told her mother that the the defendant reportedly sexually assaulted her and her 8-year-old sister, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.

An affidavit filed in Kettering Municipal Court stated that charges filed against Henson were for alleged "sexual conduct with an 11-year-old female" and alleged sexual contact with the other girl between February 2017 and March 6, according to court records.

A search of Henson's electronics during a Kettering police investigation into the allegations revealed multiple images of child pornography, the prosecutor's office said.

Henson is on electronic home detention after he posted a $25,000 bond set by Kettering Municipal Court and was released from the Montgomery County Jail.