Kettering man indicted, accused of hitting deputy, unmarked cruisers

Jun. 14—A Kettering man indicted Monday on a dozen charges is accused of striking a deputy who was trying to jump out of the way before the man hit two unmarked Dayton police and Montgomery County Sheriff's vehicles in Harrison Twp.

Kyle Phillip Gilliam-Beale, 24, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for four counts of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and one count each of felonious assault on a police officer, receiving stolen property, vandalism, disrupting public services; and two counts each of obstructing official business and resisting arrest.

A Dayton detective and sheriff's deputy and detective were in unmarked vehicles June 3 as part of a safe neighborhoods initiative. A Dayton detective around 8:20 p.m. noticed a man with warrants — identified as Gilliam-Beale — driving a Dodge Charger, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records.

The detective stopped the driver in the 3500 block of Ark Avenue. The sheriff's detective pulled his unmarked vehicle in front of the car, and the detective and deputy — wearing marked sheriff's office vests — got out of the unmarked vehicle and issued commands to take Gilliam-Beale into custody, according to an affidavit.

The man backed up the Charger, hitting the police detective's vehicle, and then reportedly struck the deputy who was heading into a yard to get out of the way. His foot was hit and slightly bruised, according to the sheriff's office.

The car then hit the front of the sheriff's vehicle before the man drove off. The Charger — found unoccupied on Walton Avenue in Dayton — was reported stolen out of Nashville, according to court records.

Gilliam-Beale remains in the Montgomery County Jail.