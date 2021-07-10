Kettering man indicted in child sex abuse case also accused of giving girl drugs

Jul. 10—A 47-year-old Kettering man indicted Friday is accused of sexually abusing a girl and giving her drugs.

An arrest warrant was issued for Brian K. Coons who is scheduled to be arraigned July 22 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for three counts of gross sexual imposition of a child younger than 13; two counts of corrupting another with drugs; two counts of sexual battery; two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor; and misdemeanor charges of public indecency and two counts of sexual imposition.

Coons is accused of sexually abusing a girl known to him between September 2013 and April 2020 and also giving her marijuana and cocaine, according to Greg Flannagan, spokesman for the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.

The girl's mother reported the allegations to the Kettering Police Department, which investigated the case, Flannagan said.

Coons is not in custody.