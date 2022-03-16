Kettering man indicted on more than two dozen child porn charges

Mar. 16—A 52-year-old Kettering man was indicted Tuesday on more than two dozen child pornography-related charges.

Brent Lee Hasseman is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for 15 counts of pandering obscenity involving minor and 15 counts of illegal use of minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.

Hasseman is accused of having more than 50 images and videos on his cellphone of "children involved in sexually oriented and/or obscene behavior," according to a criminal complaint filed in Kettering Municipal Court.

Some of the children depicted were younger than 6, and the charges involve incidents between March 1 and April 30, 2021, the court document stated.

Hasseman is no longer held in the Montgomery County Jail.