Kettering man indicted for rape of two young children

A Kettering man has been indicted on multiple counts in connection to sexually assaulting two young children and for possessing child pornography.

On Monday, John T. Henson, 60, was indicted on 43 counts, according to Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr.

In March 2022, one of the victims told her mother that Henson had sexually assaulted her and one of her relatives. Kettering Police investigated, including a search of the Henson’s electronics, which revealed multiple images of child pornography, according to Heck.

Henson was indicted by the Montgomery County Grand Jury for:

2 counts of Rape of a Child under 13

13 counts of Gross Sexual Imposition of a Child under 13

22 counts of Illegal Use of a Minor in Nudity‐Oriented Material or Performance

4 counts of Pandering Sexually‐Oriented Material Involving a Minor

2 counts of Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor

Henson was released after posting a $25,000 bond that was set by the Kettering Municipal Court and is currently on house arrest, Heck said.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on April 26, 2022 at 8:30 a.m.








