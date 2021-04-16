Kettering man sentenced to 131 years to life in prison in child rape case

Apr. 16—A Kettering man was sentenced Thursday to 131 years to life in prison in a child rape case involving his girlfriend's children.

Robert Jeffrey Ruehle, 34, was convicted March 25 by a Montgomery County Common Pleas Court jury of three counts of rape of a child younger than 13; eight counts of rape by force; two counts of gross sexual imposition of a child younger than 13; and two counts of gross sexual imposition by force.

Police began investigating Ruehle after one of the victims, now an adult, in April 2018 told staff at her school that Ruehle had been sexually abusing her since she was 10. In September 2019 the second victim said that he, too, had been sexually abused by Ruehle from a young age. The children's mother did not believe the incidents happened, according to a release from Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr.

"This defendant has a long history of sexually assaulting people, including these children — even before they moved to Montgomery County," Heck said. "Thankfully, when the disclosure was made to school staff, they promptly reported it to law enforcement. During Child Abuse Prevention Month, this case is a good example of the positive results that can be obtained when our agencies work cooperatively to protect children. These children bravely coming forward, even if they were failed by their mother's inaction, ensures this defendant can never hurt them or any other children again."

In addition to his prison sentence, Ruehle was designated a Tier III sexual offender, the most serious classification. If released from prison, this would require him to register his address every 30 days with his local sheriff's office for the rest of his life.