Kettering man sentenced in Jan. 6 Capitol riot case

A Kettering man will spend time in prison for his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021 breach at the U.S. Capitol.

David Mehaffie, 63, of Kettering was sentenced to 14 months in prison Friday, according to the Department of Justice.

In September Mehaffie was found guilty of two felony charges: aiding and abetting in assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers, and interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder.

He was also sentenced to six months for two misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building and aiding and abetting in committing an act of violence in the Capitol Building or grounds.

Both sentences will run concurrently.

He was also ordered to have 24 months of supervised release. A decision on restitution is pending, the DOJ said.

Mehaffie was arrested in Kettering in August 2021 and pleaded not guilty to all charges.

On Jan. 6, Mehaffie and two others traveled to Washington D.C. and illegally made their way onto restricted grounds of the U.S. Capitol, according to the government’s evidence.

The Justice Department said Mehaffie yelled at nearby rioters who were hesitating to illegally cross the outer perimeter, “if we can’t fight over this wall, we can’t win this battle!”

Mehaffie and the two other men with him broke through the police line and scaled the Southwest scaffolding and staircase, making their way to the Lower West Terrace of the Capitol building.

The three men attempted to break into the building by directing other rioters, participating in heave-hos against the police line, using riot shields stolen from the Capitol Police, and assaulting three specific officers. Mehaffie hung from an archway and shouted directions from above, according to the DOJ.

Since the breach of the Capitol in 2021 more than 985 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states, the DOJ said.

