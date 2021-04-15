Kettering man sentenced to at least 4 years in prison for contractor fraud

Apr. 14—A Kettering man was sentenced to at least four years in prison after he took more than $100,000 to build a home for a 72-year-old man but never even poured a foundation.

William Charles Lambert, 61, was convicted March 3 of theft of an elderly person of more than $37,500, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.

He was ordered to pay the victim $95,000 in restitution as well.

Lambert entered into a contract on Sept. 25, 2018, with the Miamisburg man through his business, Lambco General Contractor, based in Oakwood.

The victim paid a down payment of $102,125 for Lambert's company to build him a new home.

In January 2020, the victim filed a complaint through the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Consumer Fraud Unit because the house hadn't been built.

Lambert was indicted on theft from an elderly or disabled person on Oct. 21, 2020.

"This defendant has a history of theft convictions, and has even been previously sentenced to the penitentiary," Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said. "Many of his prior convictions were for the same criminal conduct — taking a down payment to do construction work, and then doing little to nothing towards completing the work. Many of his prior victims have been elderly. Before signing a contract and making a down payment for home repairs, it is advisable to thoroughly investigate the contractor."