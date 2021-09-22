Kettering man wanted in Moraine child rape case now in custody

Sep. 22—A Kettering man indicted Tuesday and accused of sexually assaulting a girl in Moraine over a more than five-year span was taken into custody Tuesday evening and is now in the Montgomery County Jail.

An arrest warrant was issued for Josiah B. Jones, 20, who is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 5 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for rape; three counts of gross sexual imposition involving a victim younger than 13; and gross sexual imposition by force.

A girl, now 15, told her family members in December 2020 that Jones had been sexually assaulting her, according to Greg Flannagan, Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office spokesman.

She said that Jones, who is known to the family, assaulted her between February 2014 and December 2019, Flannagan said.

The allegations were investigated by the Moraine Police Department.