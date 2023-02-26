Kettering police ask for help identifying theft suspect

Kettering Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a theft suspect.

The man pictured is suspected of being involved in a theft on Jan. 21.

>> DOJ: $55M defrauded from 10K people in investment scheme; Man pleads guilty

Information about what is he suspected of taking or from where was not available.

Anyone who thinks they may know the suspect or has information on the theft is asked to contact Officer Breneman at 937-296-2555.