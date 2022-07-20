Kettering police asking for help identifying theft suspects

The Kettering Police Department is reaching out to the public for help identifying two theft suspects.

A male and female are suspected in stealing several items from a store on the west side of Kettering, according to the police department.

Police say the suspects got into a vehicle that appears to be a silver Honda Pilot with the rear window busted out and several areas of damage to the body of the vehicle.

Anyone with information on the suspects or vehicle is asked to contact Officer Plas at 937-296-2555.