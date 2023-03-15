Kettering police asking for help identifying breaking and entering suspect

The Kettering Police Department is reaching out to the public for help identifying a breaking and entering suspect.

Police released photos of a person they say is suspected in a breaking and entering incident where several item were stolen from a garage in the area of Crescent Boulevard.

The police department did not say what items were stolen.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Detective Paulin at 937-296-3227.

