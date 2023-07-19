Kettering police asking for help identifying theft suspect

The Kettering Police Department is reaching out to the public for help identifying a theft suspect.

The person is suspected of stealing a credit card at a business at Town and County and then using it at the Walmart on W. Dorothy Lane on Sunday, July 16.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Detective T. Engles at 937-296-3251.