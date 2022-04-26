Kettering Police asking for help identifying man connected to recent thefts

Kettering Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man they say is connected to multiple thefts.

Police shared surveillance video of a man riding away from a Kettering residence on a bike.

Police said the man was a suspect in several thefts from vehicles overnight.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Martin at (937)-269-2555.







