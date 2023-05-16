Kettering police asking for help identifying theft suspects

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men accused of stealing alcohol from an area store.

Kettering Police Department shared a photo from surveillance cameras on May 15 that show two men, one in a blue hoodie and another in a white t-shirt.

Police said the two are suspected of stealing liquor from the store.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact Officer Stewart at 937-296-2555.