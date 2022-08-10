Kettering police asking for help in locating suspect who they say used counterfeit bills
Kettering Police Department is asking the public’s help in identifying a woman suspected of using counterfeit bills at local businesses.
Photos of surveillance video posted by KPD on social media showed the woman at an unidentified Walgreens.
Police ask that if anyone has information on the suspect pictured to contact Officer James at 937-296-2555.
Further information about how many businesses the woman is suspected of targeting and the charges she faces was not available.