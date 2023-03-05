Kettering Police asking for help locating 2 suspects of ‘substantial theft’

The Kettering Police Department is reaching out to the public for help in locating two theft suspects.

Police released photos Sunday afternoon of a male and female suspected of a ‘substantial theft,’ according to the department’s Facebook page.

They were reportedly last seen in the area of Woodman Drive and Dorothy Lane.

News Center 7 has reached out to Kettering Police for additional information about this theft.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kettering Police at (937) 296-2555.

You can also e-mail them at kettering.police@ketteringoh.org.

Photo from: Kettering Police



