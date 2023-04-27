Kettering Police asking for public’s help in identifying theft suspect
Kettering Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying a theft suspect.
>>Riverside police looking to identify persons of interest in recent break-in
The person is suspected of a theft offense at a local store, according to the Kettering Police Department’s Facebook page.
If anyone has any information on the person’s identity, please contact Officer Cork at 937-296-2555.
You can also message Kettering Police on their Facebook page.