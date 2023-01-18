Kettering Police: Auto thefts, stolen property on the rise in areas

Kettering Police reminded residents to lock their vehicles and take precautionary measures to prevent stolen property.

>> TRENDING: Woman allegedly punched by officer in video treated for concussion, lawyer says

Officers continued to receive reports of stolen vehicles and thefts from inside the vehicles during all times of the day, a spokesperson for the department stated in a Facebook post.

“The Galewood, Vale, and Prentice areas have seen a particular increase in these crimes,” the spokesperson said.

Kettering Police encouraged residents to report any suspicious activities or people to the department at 937-296-2555.



