Kettering police data on 2020 crimes released

Jun. 9—KETTERING — Serious crimes dropped overall last year in Kettering as the city saw fewer rapes, burglaries and motor vehicle thefts reported.

But homicides and robberies edged up while aggravated assaults and arsons doubled, according to Kettering Police Department data.

Kettering's total number of Part I offenses as defined by the FBI dipped from 851 two years ago to 813 in 2020, records show.

These crimes include homicide, forcible rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, larceny, motor vehicle theft and arson.

Reported rapes went from 26 in 2019 to 23 last year while burglaries went from 138 to 91 over the same time, according to the KPD.

Vehicle thefts dropped from 51 to 47.

Meanwhile, two homicides were recorded in 2020, up by one from two years ago. Aggravated assault went from 15 to 40 and arsons doubled, going from three to six over the same time, records show.